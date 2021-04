Chocolate Line, Antwerp

Dominique Persoone calls himself a “shock-o-latier.” He lives up to the moniker at the Antwerp location of his Chocolate Line store. Persoone buys his cocoa beans on annual expeditions (to Peru and Mexico this year) and creates offbeat flavors—Bollywood, Havana, Atlanta (pictured)—inspired by his travels.Paleis op de Meir 50, 32/(0) 3-206-2030. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Illustration by Michael Hoeweler