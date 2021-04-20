Where are you going?
Chocolate City Beer Brewery

2801 8th Street Northeast
Website
| +1 202-351-6197
Chocolate City Beer Brewery Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Housed in a building that used to make and cut stones for the nearby Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, longtime friends Jay Irizarry and Ben Matz opened DC's second production brewery in 2011. It's a laidback atmosphere akin to hanging out with your buddies in your garage or backyard serving signature brews inspired by Latin America, Vienna, and even Anacostia like the "Cornerstone Copper Ale," an amber ale, and the "Cerveza Nacional De La Capital," a dark lager. Come in on Saturdays between 12:30 to 4:30pm for samplings, growler fills, and brewery tours. Elsewhere in DC, you'll find them in places like RFD in Chinatown and neighborhood restaurants in U Street, Brookland, H Street/Atlas District, and Capitol Hill.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
