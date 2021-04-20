Where are you going?
Chocolat Line NV

Meir 50, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
| +32 3 206 20 30
The Chocolate Line Antwerp Belgium

Sun, Mon 10:30am - 6:30pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 6:30pm

The Chocolate Line

We finally went to The Chocolate Line this past weekend. Dominique Persoone, the self described shok-o-latier set up shop in Palace on the Meir, a Rococo style palace first occupied by Emperor Napoleon, after that by Princes of Orange and King Leopold II.

The chocolate made here defies the norm as Dominique Persoone's edgy style will leave you wanting more. Just to name a few chocolate flavors, they sell Tabasco, sake, chili, fried onions, bacon, saffron and mild curry, cola, basil and olives, and I assure you that even if they sound weird the mix of flavors is incredible.

He even created one of his most unique works for a Rolling Stones’ birthday party. The chocolate shooter is a tiny catapult that shoots chocolate powder up your nose. Yes. It's being sold at the store.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
