Chocolada Bakery & Cafe
1923 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020, USA
| +1 954-920-6400
Fri - Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Thur 8am - 11pm
Chocolada: An Exotic Bakery, Candy Store, and Cafe under One RoofSince 1993, Chocolada Bakery & Cafe has produced quality cakes and desserts for local residents of South Florida. The candy store, bakery, and coffeehouse serves top quality deserts, pastries, and coffee drinks.
For lunch or dinner, try some of the exotic entrées including kabobs, juicy steaks, and sandwiches. The eatery combines European flavors with classic American recipes. All cakes and deserts are created with the finest natural ingredients such as Belgian chocolate, pure butter, seasonal fruits, fresh cream, and eggs. The decadent variety of cakes and desserts are exquisitely decorated with a wide variety of choices.
Stop in on weekends for live entertainment by international artists.