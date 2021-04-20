Chobe National Park Botswana

Marveling at Safari from the Chobe River Chobe National Park, in northern Botswana, has one of the largest concentrations of game in Africa, and the most exciting way to experience the park is by boat. The Zambezi Queen and a handful of small-vessel cruises operate along the Chobe River, and between May and October—the dry season in these parts—the riverbanks come alive with large breeding herds of elephants, as well as families of giraffe, sable, and Cape buffalo. The flood plains are the only place in Bostwana where you can spot the Puku antelope; the region also happens to offer some of the best bird-watching in all of Africa. Cruises on the Chobe aren’t only about watching wildlife; many passengers also come for the tiger and bream fishing, or to explore some of the villages on the Namibian side of the river. Though most cruises don’t make it to the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe, many offer guided side trips to Victoria Falls, classified as the largest waterfall in the world.