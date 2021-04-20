Chobe Chobe, Botswana

Spend the Night with the Animals I’ve been on several cruises in all corners of the planet, but that’s not exactly what my experience aboard the Zambezi Queen in Namibia was like. Permanently moored in the middle of vast wetlands and a natural preserve, the ship welcomes a select few guests for the experience of a lifetime.



The accommodations are all first class and imminently comfortable, but that’s not why people stay there. They stay for the once in a lifetime experience of living in the middle of a rich tableau of wildlife. Mere feet from the ship on the river’s island were dozens, hundreds probably, of elephants, peacefully eating and generally minding their own business. Still closer to shore were an equally impressive number of hippos, grunting at each other in the cranky way only a hippo can do. Sitting on the back deck of the Zambezi Queen at sunset, watching the animals interact and play was truly an experience I will never, ever forget.

