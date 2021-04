Chistoprudny Boulevard Chistoprudny Blvd, 3, Moskva, Russia, 101000

Twilight walk along the boulevard One of the highlights of my visit to Moscow was taking a leisurely walk along the boulevard ring. Lots of nice restaurants and bars to the either side to stop at, but many locals are just hanging on the benches, drinking beer, listening to music and talking. It's quite pleasurable to just take it in. This particular spot with the beautiful pond is along the Chistoprudny Boulevard near the metro stop.