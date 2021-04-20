Chippendale
Kensington Street, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
| +61 2 9281 0822
Photo by Paul William Lovelace / age fotostock
More info
Sun - Wed 11am - 9:30pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm
ChippendaleA once blighted brewery district is now a go-to destination for dining, drinking, and gallery-hopping. White Rabbit Gallery, a contemporary Chinese art museum and tea house, has long anchored the cultural scene here, but over a dozen more art spaces now add diversity and depth. The food selection is well-rounded, too, with everything on offer from baked goods and long blacks at Brickfields to dumplings and satay at Spice Alley to innovative menus by former Momofuku sous-chef Clayton Wells at Automata and A1 Canteen. Then there’s the urbane Old Clare heritage hotel, housed in the former Carlton & United Breweries building; art, food, and history tours; and a mixed-use development called Central Park that features a 380-foot vertical garden.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Chippendale
Explore Sydney's newest hotspot, a formerly down-at-the-heels neighborhood that's now a magnet for artists, tastemakers and on-the-verge chefs. Check out White Rabbit, a gallery exclusively showing contemporary Chinese art; stock up on pastries at cult bakery Brickfields; then drop in for a cocktail at the Old Clare, a hip hotel set in an erstwhile brewery, whose perfectly preserved bar feels like a throwback to the 1950s.