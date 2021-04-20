Chippendale Kensington Street, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia

Photo by Paul William Lovelace / age fotostock More info Sun - Wed 11am - 9:30pm Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm

Chippendale A once blighted brewery district is now a go-to destination for dining, drinking, and gallery-hopping. White Rabbit Gallery, a contemporary Chinese art museum and tea house, has long anchored the cultural scene here, but over a dozen more art spaces now add diversity and depth. The food selection is well-rounded, too, with everything on offer from baked goods and long blacks at Brickfields to dumplings and satay at Spice Alley to innovative menus by former Momofuku sous-chef Clayton Wells at Automata and A1 Canteen. Then there’s the urbane Old Clare heritage hotel, housed in the former Carlton & United Breweries building; art, food, and history tours; and a mixed-use development called Central Park that features a 380-foot vertical garden.