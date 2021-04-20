Chinatown: The Art of Getting Lost

Marco Polo once said, "Go forth, travel, explore and get lost".



Making oneself get "lost" is something every savvy traveler should consider and experience while exploring new places. Leave behind your GPS, refrain from asking directions from strangers and rely mostly on innate and instinctual GPS.



Being "lost" meant stumbling into this unusual find while hunting and antiquing in New York's Chinatown. Initially, thought to be made of resin but on closer look, this antique find revealed that it is made from a massive bamboo root and the lion's head is carved from it.



Where else can you find a dizzying array of souvenir items of jade, lions, dragons, Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, "I Love New York" t-shirts, $1 meal of dumplings and pork buns and everything about New York. Haggling with vendors (just like going to antiquing) is always the name of the game.



This famed Chinatown is located on Canal Street. Visitors can take the subway green line 4, 5 and 6 from Grand Central Station.



Get lost within the maddening crowd and you will never know what you will find.