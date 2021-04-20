Where are you going?
Chinatown Coffee Co.

475 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
| +1 202-320-0405
Espressos and....Absinthe? Washington, D.C.

Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Wed 7am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 7am - 7pm

Espressos and....Absinthe?

Get your java fix on at this often overlooked Chinatown/Penn Quarter gem a couple of blocks east of the neighborhood's Friendship Arch. A bright, exposed-brick storefront with basic furniture and funky music where uber-friendly and efficient baristas serve up smooth, wonderful espressos as well as drip, French press, and hand pour coffees made with beans like Chicago's Intelligentsia, Heart from Portland, and San Francisco's Ritual Roasters. Or take it to the next level with their expanded drink list of wines, local beers, and that green fairy spirit like "La Clandestine."
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
