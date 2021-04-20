Chinatown Coffee Co.

Espressos and....Absinthe?
Get your java fix on at this often overlooked Chinatown/Penn Quarter gem a couple of blocks east of the neighborhood's Friendship Arch. A bright, exposed-brick storefront with basic furniture and funky music where uber-friendly and efficient baristas serve up smooth, wonderful espressos as well as drip, French press, and hand pour coffees made with beans like Chicago's Intelligentsia, Heart from Portland
, and San Francisco
's Ritual Roasters. Or take it to the next level with their expanded drink list of wines, local beers, and that green fairy spirit like "La Clandestine."