Food Truck FabulousAfter spending a day walking around Boston--eating yum cha in Chinatown, going to the Institute of Contemporary Art, navigating through a pop-up street market--we decided we were a little peckish. As soon as we exited the arches designating Boston's Chinatown, we stumbled across a wonderful little food truck.
Cookie Monstah. A food truck dedicated to cookies.
We were able to mix-and-match a cookie flavour with an icecream flavour.
After much deliberation, we ended up with chocolate chip cookies with green tea icecream to make our perfect icecream sandwich.
Delectable. And fabulous!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Hubway
For an easy way to navigate Boston, check out the The Hubway. Bike kiosks are popping up on every street corner of the city. It’s great for locals and visitors—just use your credit or debit card to hire a bike, which you can return to any other location in the city. It’s a fun way to explore the city and to help keep it 'green!'