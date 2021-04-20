Chinati Foundation
1 Cavalry Row,Marfa,TX,79843, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
| +1 432-729-4362
Wed - Sun 9am - 4:30pm
A True Champion for Modern Art: The Chinati FoundationDan Flavin's large scale neon works in six works on the grounds of the magical Chinati Foundation will impress you, as will the entire selection of works you are able to view based on which guided tour you decide to join.
Donald Judd's vision is historic and the 340 acres of works are open to organized tours from Wednesday through Sunday. Make sure that you fuel up for the longer tours (one is all day with a lunch break) and be sure to bring some water with you since it's the Texas desert and it can get hot out there.
There are a few self guided tours that can be had if you're not interesting in the formal tours. Just check in at the front desk and ask for some directional help and you're all set.
If you're an art fan of any fashion, this visit cannot be missed.