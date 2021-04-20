China Town
Yaowarat Rd, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
China Town By Night and DayStarting from the Memorial Phra Pokklao Bridge, adventure through the bright lights and frenetic action that is Bangkok's China Town at night. From the bridge walk up Chakraphet Road and then left on Yaowarat Road ending at The China Gate - Odeon Circle.
For those wanting to explore deeper into this fascinating and vibrant neighborhood by day, take a walk through the tightly packed alleyways of the Sampeng Market.