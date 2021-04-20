Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

China Town

Yaowarat Rd, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
China Town By Night and Day Bangkok Thailand

China Town By Night and Day

Starting from the Memorial Phra Pokklao Bridge, adventure through the bright lights and frenetic action that is Bangkok's China Town at night. From the bridge walk up Chakraphet Road and then left on Yaowarat Road ending at The China Gate - Odeon Circle.

For those wanting to explore deeper into this fascinating and vibrant neighborhood by day, take a walk through the tightly packed alleyways of the Sampeng Market.

By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points