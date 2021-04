China Town De Keyserlei, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen's China Town I have lived in Belgium for a long time and have been to Antwerpen, in the north of the country often too but I never knew that they had a China Town!



It's located just a short distance from the central train station so its easily accessible but really, don't bother. It is one block of a few restaurants and stores located on a very dirty street. Sad, really. Nice dragon signs though and the gate leading in.