China Three Gorges Museum
236 Renmin Rd
+86 23 6367 9066
Three Gorges MuseumThis is a slightly odd museum because it has three seemingly unrelated topics. First, there are exhibits on the Ba culture. Next, there's information about the Three Gorges Dam. Finally, there are a series of displays showing life in Chongqing during the Qing dynasty, the early republic, and World War II.
Strange it may be, but Three Gorges Museum is absolutely worth a stop, especially as it is open every day, free, and conveniently located off Liberation Square.
Photo by Jpbowen/Wikimedia Commons.