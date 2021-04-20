Where are you going?
China Three Gorges Museum

236 Renmin Rd
+86 23 6367 9066
Three Gorges Museum Chongqing China

Three Gorges Museum

This is a slightly odd museum because it has three seemingly unrelated topics. First, there are exhibits on the Ba culture. Next, there's information about the Three Gorges Dam. Finally, there are a series of displays showing life in Chongqing during the Qing dynasty, the early republic, and World War II.

Strange it may be, but Three Gorges Museum is absolutely worth a stop, especially as it is open every day, free, and conveniently located off Liberation Square.

Photo by Jpbowen/Wikimedia Commons.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

