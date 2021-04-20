Where are you going?
China Porcelain House Museum

Chifeng Road
The Porcelain House: Part Museum, Part Art, Completely Awesome Tianjin China

The Porcelain House: Part Museum, Part Art, Completely Awesome

Reminiscent of both Gaudi and Vegas, the Porcelain House is an old French-style mansion that has been encrusted—inside and out—with colorful antique pottery and crystal. Porcelain collector Zhang Lianzhi bought the building, built during the concessionary period of the Qing Dynasty, in 2002 and began to slowly transform its stately European shape into an extravagant, colorful riot of porcelain mosaics, sculptures, and forms.

Much of the pottery is displayed as whole pieces, which Lianzhi set into the walls of the building with a homemade rice paste glue. Many of the pieces (about 80 percent) were damaged, and the setting allows Lianzhi to hide the particular flaws and showcase the beauty that remains.

A totally quirky and wonderful find within the city!

Celeste LeCompte

