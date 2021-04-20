China Pavilion 205 Shangnan Rd, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200126

China Art Palace Formerly the China Pavilion, created as the iconic showpiece of the World Expo in 2010, this unmissable red structure has been dubbed the "Oriental Crown" for its resemblance to ancient Chinese royal headwear.



Now converted into a 27-hall art museum, it's one of the few pavilions constructed during the expo that has been repurposed and reopened to the public.



Worth a trip out just to see the former World Expo site, the gallery does hold a few notable exhibits. Make the trip in for the Riverside Scene at Qingming Festival in Exhibition Hall 5. This classic mural has been re-created in an electronic format stretching around the walls on a large screen.



While the museum itself is free, tickets must be secured in advance. The link below contains the easiest way for non-Chinese-speaking visitors to reserve tickets.



Opening hours: 9am–5pm (last entry: 4pm, closed on Mondays).