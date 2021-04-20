Ode to Chinese food
If you like food halls similar to New York's Eataly, you'll love this 30,000 square-foot paean to Chinese cuisine, opened in 2017 by San Francisco restaurateur and chef George Chen of Betelnut (R.I.P.) fame. The modern and cavernous space is like nothing else you'll see in Chinatown and centers around the ground floor Market restaurant. Daily changing menus are prepared in four different open kitchens and contain anything from Dim Sum to seafood to hand pulled noodles and Chinese charcuterie and barbecue. George's wants diners up close to the fresh ingredients that go into stellar Chinese cuisine, and eliminate the preconceived notion that Chinese food is unhealthy mystery meat in brown sauce, served in a white carton. There is also a Chinese tea lounge on the main floor, a casual bar, and a shop with gift items such as books, kitchen gadgets, and lines sourced from Chinese artisans. Upstairs, and only accessible via a back alley, is Eight Tables, chens sumptuous gourmet restaurant with an eight-course tasting menu taking Chinese food to gastronomic heights. Also upstairs (via semi-secret stairway) is the Cold Drinks Bar, serving craft cocktails that are heavy on the scotch. Look for a fancy roof bar to open in the future. But for now, there is plenty of variety at China Live spice up your next visit to Chinatown.