China Garden
Bellerivestrasse 138, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 380 31 51
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm
A Serene Chinese Garden on the Shores of Lake ZurichA gift from Zurich’s sister city Kunming and located on the lake near the Zurichhorn, the China Garden stands out with its emperor-red façade and gold ornamental roof. Inside, the serene oasis includes a pond lined with willows, a small island, multiple pavilions and a beautiful pagoda. The best time to visit is in the spring, when the delicate pink-and-white plum blossoms are in full bloom.
Photo © Caroline Minjolle/Zürich Tourism.