China Garden

Bellerivestrasse 138, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 380 31 51
A Serene Chinese Garden on the Shores of Lake Zurich Zurich Switzerland

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

A Serene Chinese Garden on the Shores of Lake Zurich

A gift from Zurich’s sister city Kunming and located on the lake near the Zurichhorn, the China Garden stands out with its emperor-red façade and gold ornamental roof. Inside, the serene oasis includes a pond lined with willows, a small island, multiple pavilions and a beautiful pagoda. The best time to visit is in the spring, when the delicate pink-and-white plum blossoms are in full bloom.

Photo © Caroline Minjolle/Zürich Tourism.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

