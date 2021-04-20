Where are you going?
China Blue Bar

China, Tianjin Shi, Heping Qu, TianJin BinJiang Dao, 南京路219号天津中心公寓楼1层大堂 邮政编码: 300000
One Night in Tianjin: Jazz, Views, Drinks

On the 49th Floor of the Tangla Hotel building, the China Blue Bar claims to be Tianjin's highest bar. On clear nights, you'll get great views of the city, which lights up at night. There is live music after 9:30 every night (usually jazz and blues).

The chill atmosphere makes it a great spot to kick back and relax with your travel companions over cocktails. The bar offers many of its own speciality cocktails, including the popular 'One Night in Tianjin.'

By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

