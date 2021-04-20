Chin Chin
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-740-6300
Sun - Thur 7am - 12am
Fri, Sat 7am - 1am
Dim Sum on the Strip: New York New YorkIt's no secret to my blog readers that I wouldn't recommend staying at New York New York Hotel & Casino now that it is showing its age and added the tacky table dancers at each Black Jack area - not to mention the outdated rooms. But I would recommend Chin Chin as an ideal budget eatery for those looking to get some delicious Chinese food without overpaying.
Everything is made fresh by a charming lady in the back!
Try the dumplings, gyoza's with cilantro sauce as well as the marinated chicken.
Try not to stare directly into the neon lights.