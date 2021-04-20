Chimera-Project Gallery Budapest, Klauzál tér 5, 1072 Hungary

Chimera-Project This project–founded as an art gallery in 2013 by curators Patrick Urwyler from Switzerland and Hungary native Boglárka Mittich—focuses on showing and promoting contemporary art from Central Europe, which, let’s be frank, often doesn't get enough cred outside the region. Lots of lesser-known but boundary-pushing Hungarian artists mount solo shows in the gallery’s clean spaces. The founders also place special emphasis on creating international artistic dialogue by bringing in art professionals from outside Hungary for events and talks, and making sure the gallery's Hungarian artists, like Gábor Koós, are shown abroad. In 2018, the founders altered their mission from that of a gallery to one that collaborates with artists and other exhibition spaces to promote the works of regional contemporary artists.