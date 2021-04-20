Chimelong Circus Ying Bin Lu, Panyu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 511430

Go Under the Big Top for Some Well-Executed Circus Hijinks Chimelong Circus claims that to be the largest circus in the world—and with a 7,000-person seating capacity, they are probably right. Circus performers come from all over the world, putting on extravagant shows that feature everything from acrobatics to fire art to animal tricks. (Whether the trained animals are a highlight or a lowlight depends on your feelings, but shows include dancing elephants, as well as trained horses, flamingos, giraffes, llamas and more.) The shows are, from time to time, themed and may focus on anything from Chinese folklore to Scandinavian fairy tales.



Shows are nightly at 7:30pm, and last about 90 minutes. Adult tickets are ¥250 each, and discounted tickets are available for seniors and children. Go early to get a good seat.