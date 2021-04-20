Where are you going?
Chiling Scenic Area

Lingshui, Hainan, China
Website
Pick the Sea Seafood House Lingshui China

Pick the Sea Seafood House

This was one of the first restaurants in the new Clearwater Bay area, and it is a little pricier than the hole-in-the-wall seafood spots. However, the quality and ambiance are much nicer, so I think it's a good choice. Plus the boss and waiters are very friendly and helpful in choosing food, especially for little kids. The shrimp cake is a winner, but the fresh steamed fish is also very good.

The restaurant is quite difficult to find, so it's best to show your hotel the website and ask them to help. Sometimes, the restaurant's boss will come meet you on his motorcycle!



By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

