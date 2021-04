Children's Museum of Pittsburgh 10 Children's Way

Engaging Exhibits at the Children's Museum The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is a great place for kids to learn and grow creatively. The 'MAKESHOP' is a highlight that allows parent and kids to work together to design and create projects from woodworking, to sewing, to circuitry, to animation, and the garden outside—made with sustainability in mind—is themed around local, edible fruits and vegetables.