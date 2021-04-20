Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz Street
| +1 713-522-1138
More info
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm
Family Fun in Houston at the Children's MuseumThe Children's Museum of Houston is a kid's wonderland. Filled with interactive exhibits, the Children's Museum not only makes for a fun-filled day, it's also an educational center that teaches children real-world skills through experiential projects and discovery.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Visit the Children's Museum
Your kids will love the Children's Museum of Houston, and you'll enjoy visiting the Museum District. It's a beautiful part of town, and you should definitely drive through the area even if you can't make time to visit any museums.