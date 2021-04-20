Where are you going?
Children's Museum of Houston

1500 Binz Street
Website
| +1 713-522-1138
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

The Children's Museum of Houston is a kid's wonderland. Filled with interactive exhibits, the Children's Museum not only makes for a fun-filled day, it's also an educational center that teaches children real-world skills through experiential projects and discovery.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

Jessica Lymberopoulos
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Your kids will love the Children's Museum of Houston, and you'll enjoy visiting the Museum District. It's a beautiful part of town, and you should definitely drive through the area even if you can't make time to visit any museums.

