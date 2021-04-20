Children's Creativity Museum
221 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
| +1 415-820-3320
Wed - Sun 10am - 4pm
Children's Creativity MuseumThe Children's Creativity Museum is an interactive art and technology museum on a mission to help kids (and families) develop the skills they will need to thrive in the 21st century. Eschewing the traditional approach of learning through individualized play and passive consumption, the museum focuses on invention, production, and collaboration.
While your children may not care much for a discussion of the pedagogy of early years education, they will love having the chance to make clay figures and use them to create an animated film, to learn simple Photoshop design skills, to produce a music video, or to fashion an invention using materials from the Mystery Box Challenge.
Activities are facilitated by trained staff members, many of whom are experts in their fields, and kids are encouraged (if they want) to share their creations and their thought processes with other participants, and to exhibit or take home their work. The atmosphere is as supportive as it is enthralling, perfect for allowing even shy children to come out of their shells.
The museum puts on various events throughout the year, including—for those adults who are starting to feel left behind—workshops on how to interact with your family through technology.
Admission costs $11, and children under two are free. The museum is closed on Mondays, though the historic carousel out front is open every day.
Photo: cifraser1/Flickr