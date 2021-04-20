Where are you going?
Chilam Gastrobar

4 rue de Brissac, 75004 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 84 60 06 90
Fri - Sun 12pm - 4pm
Wed - Sat 7pm - 10:30pm

Who Says Paris Doesn't Have Good Mexican Food?

When I lived in the Marais, the only thing I missed foodwise about California was Mexican food. On a recent trip, we discovered the neighborhood is home to the most incredible little Mexican restaurant. Chilam is owned by people from Mexico, so it's incredibly authentic. The guacamole is limey and fresh and the cochinita pibil is sweet and tangy. I also love that some dishes have a French twist like a burrito filled with shredded duck breast. The restaurant is small, but the service is very friendly. They can also do orders to go.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

