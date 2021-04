Chiesa di San Pietro in Banchi - Cursillos di Cristianità Via degli Orefici, n. 7, 16123 Genova GE, Italy

Church of San Pietro in Banchi Located just steps from the ancient harbor, and perched above a small series of shops (that have been used for centuries as 'rental income' for the church itself), San Pietro in Banchi has an air of 'incompletion' - especially the exterior. But finished for the last time in 1585 (while built on ruins from the 9th century), the beautiful interior ceiling, flooded with natural sunlight from the octagonal glass dome, showcases some of the loveliest art of that period.