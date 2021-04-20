Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
163 Chico Rd
| +1 406-333-4933
Polish Your Dancing BootsThe Chico Hot Springs resort isn't just a place to stay and soak on your way to and from Yellowstone; the property is also a fantastic destination for weddings and big events, with ball and board rooms large enough to accommodate your cousin Eddy and his brother's second sister wife twice removed.
Each of these big spaces is worth a moment of your time, if for no other reason than to sneak a pretty picture or two of one of Montana's great vacation destinations.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Sink Your Teeth into Bison Ravioli
Now and again a picture really is worth a thousand words; thankfully, a meal at the Chico Hot Springs Resort doesn't cost that much, otherwise I'd be a very poor man.
One taste of the bison ravioli will change your perception of Western cuisine forever and make you a true believer in one of the Wild West's greatest culinary secrets.
