Chickamauga

Chickamauga, GA 30707, USA
Exploring a Civil War Battlefield Chickamauga Georgia United States

Exploring a Civil War Battlefield

Chickamauga Battlefield, located on the border between Georgia and Tennessee, was the site of the second highest Civil War casualties after the Battle of Gettysburg. The site was deemed a monument in 1895, with over 1,400 historical markers and monuments. The National Park Service is now in charge of upkeep of the site and operates the visitor's center, which provides guests with background information about the Civil War and what led up to the Battle of Chickamauga. You can take the 7 mile self-guided driving tour through the park or take advantage of the horse and hiking trails.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

