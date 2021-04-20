Chicago in Photos

The View Down Wacker

One late afternoon while walking to Ogilvie Train Station I stopped to take this picture. It was supprising because normally when walking across the street there are people everywhere and traffic trying to get across. But, today was different. There was only a few cars waiting and nobody else was crossing. I snapped this picture and did some quick editing on the train ride home. I was quite amazed at how good the photo turned out. The empty road and tall buildings gave it quite an erie feeling. It really shows how we can see beauty everywhere if we just look around.