Chicago in Photos
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Photo courtesy of Color Jam
Chicago in Living ColorChicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second City” is now second to none.
almost 7 years ago
Chicago, Illinois, USA
The Wrigley Building
almost 7 years ago
The Chicago Lakefront
Many people who visit the U.S. immediately think of New York as the quintessential American city. But they are missing out. Chicago is a world-class city with so much to offer. From shopping on Michigan Avenue to renowned chefs/dining to the Bean to Navy Pier to numerous ethnic neighborhoods to our amazing Lakefront. Chicago has it all. And since we're in the Midwest, we're a bit more down-to-earth than your average New Yorker.
almost 7 years ago
View From Hotel Downtown chicago
Enjoy Chicago and all it has to offer
almost 7 years ago
Chicago Train
Captured the train just coming towards me while I stood on a bridge. Chicago has a nice, clean vibe and I enjoyed it here quite a lot. Its a great city to stroll through.
almost 7 years ago
Ms Monroe and the Windy city
Gentleman Prefer Wind-Blown Blonde !!!
almost 7 years ago
The Gold Coast
Chicago is a mecca for pretty much everything and an American classic.
almost 7 years ago
Walking in Streeterville
Holy cow, Batman! The stockyards may be closed; but bovines still roam the streets and even walls of Chicago. I happen to see this one while walking down East Delaware St. on my way to a sensational lunch with a 20 mile view at The Signature Room on the 95th floor of the Hancock building (the black tower beyond the cow). The delight of this part of Chicago is how much there is to see just walking around. Within a few blocks of the John Hancock Tower are the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago Watertower, Newberry Library, a bibliophiles dream, and the world class shopping on Michigan Avenue.
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful Lake Michigan
If you're driving to Chicago, make sure you drive along Lake Shore Drive. It's beautiful in any day of the year. You'll see people biking or running with their dogs in the summer time. And during winter, you'll most likely see the entire lake frozen. Yes. Completely frozen.
almost 7 years ago
Pilsen Neighborhood Mural Walk
Pilsen is a neighborhood southwest of downtown Chicago that is home to a large hispanic population — and you’ll witness that reflected in the art displayed on this series of posts. The area was considered dangerous in the ’90′s, but it’s gentrifying quickly. Pilsen is a proud community, which is evident by the large-scale works of art is produces.
almost 7 years ago
Street Art
From downtown, take a cab (one way will be less than $10) or drive west on I290, exit on Ashland and head south a few blocks to 16th. Now check-out the wall on the north side of 16th street. EEK! Now just head west along the wall (in your car/taxi: it’s not a very nice walk) and enjoy the some of the finest street art in the city.
over 6 years ago
The View Down Wacker
One late afternoon while walking to Ogilvie Train Station I stopped to take this picture. It was supprising because normally when walking across the street there are people everywhere and traffic trying to get across. But, today was different. There was only a few cars waiting and nobody else was crossing. I snapped this picture and did some quick editing on the train ride home. I was quite amazed at how good the photo turned out. The empty road and tall buildings gave it quite an erie feeling. It really shows how we can see beauty everywhere if we just look around.
almost 7 years ago
Run the Chicago Marathon for Fun
There are a lot of ways to run the Chicago marathon and putting a silly wig on and calling it a “fun run” is just one example. Every October, Chicago hosts one of the nation’s biggest World Marathon Majors where qualifying runners go on to the Olympics and other world racing events. Chicago’s marathon is one of the nation’s most popular races because the course is flat and runs right by public transportation stations and hotels, making it easy access for out of town runners. Only the first 45,000 runners can compete though, so participants need to sign up early. If you’re a spectator, you can track specific runners at eight different locations and watch the course from the elevated train tracks for a better view.
almost 7 years ago
Chicago Cityscape
I am blown away everyday at work by my hometown's skyline. What a view!
almost 7 years ago
Chicago - why this is a favorite
This is a walking city, familiarize yourself with the public transit system! it's worth it. Glenn's Diner off the Brown Line leans slightly seafoodie but worth the trip out. Topolobampo was ok. Table Fifty-Two had that intimate, new American meal we were looking for. Ginos East for dd pizza, good but fair warning go hungry for lunch instead! The Signature Room- eh. Great view of the city but overly crowded - not into that. Besides food, yes I'm a baseball girl so Wrigley Field for sure and I was surprised at how much i liked U.S. Cellular Field. Not very pretty but people were nice and I got the baseball experience we were looking for. Try the corn off the cob! We watched the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup from Mother Hubbard's Bar.The whole city erupted. Fun bar too! Trip 2, 3 etc. Stayed at Longman&Eagle in Logan Square...unique 6 room B&B, great cocktails, brunch and Donuts on Sundays yum! If you stay in a room (#55) beware it's directly over bar open till 3am & VERY loud. Cloud Gate, go. Architecture cruise, worth it. Buckingham fountain, eh. Giordano's for ddish pizza yes but prepare for a long wait! Cubby Bears bar, go. Goat & Girl- dinner reservations a must. Started out as a disappointment but redeemed itself. Will crave the pig face. The planetarium was a huge disappointment don't waste your money. The Chicago skyline is amazing from there though...
almost 7 years ago
Chicago: Old Meets New
Saw this stunning contrast of old and new Chicago - the Wrigley Building and Trump Tower - along Michigan Avenue just north of the DuSable Bridge.
almost 7 years ago
Highwood Pumpkin Festival
Every October, the small town of Highwood, IL, (about 45 minutes north of Chicago) has a jack-o-lantern competition in attempts to beat the Guinness Book of World Records record for the most lit in one location. The event is fun for all ages. Most of the local restaurants have mini food stands, and the restaurants are all hidden gems! You will also stumble across arts and crafts vendors, boutique popcorn makers, and just about anything that your kids can convince you to purchase spur of the moment. The event is also very well-organized and people are super friendly. But as it is a small town, parking in Highwood is limited, so take the train from Chicago if you are in for the weekend. And don't miss the big lighting of the pumpkins!
over 6 years ago
An amazing picture
Right in front of the Adler Planetarium is what I consider to be the most amazing view of the Chicago skyline. When I took this picture it was right as some large dark clouds were passing over the city. It created an attractive contrast between the buildings and the sky. Weather it is summer, winter, day, night, cloudy or sunny there is one thing that never changes and that is the view.
almost 7 years ago
Chicago at Lunchtime
I took this photo while taking a walk around the Chicago downtown area during my lunch break. It was a beautiful June summer day and the weather was just perfect . I heard some music and glanced towards the Daley Plaza where the sound emanated from. It was almost a surreal view with people sitting outside on chairs, juxtaposed by a cubist sculpture of the great Picasso (of which there are a few scattered around the city). I thought that a black and white photo would be perfect to record the scene. I love Chicago in the summer, when the city is at its best element!
about 3 years ago
Chicago by Night for Adventurous Travelers
I was really excited to pack my bags for my first US trip and arrive in Chicago, an American city I associated with the jazz and gangster stories of the roaring twenties. Chicago is not so much about glamor these days, but it definitely offers endless opportunities for sleepless nights. I got a lot of entertainment tips from the locals as I had little time to do research- one of my friends found some convenient tickets on sale and we made the decision rather quickly. We immediately applied for ESTA, which is a lighter, simplified type of the traditional visa, but you can obtain it even faster. Though “The Windy City” is a metropolis with 2.7 million residents, it has a laid-back vibe that helps the non-American visitor feel integrated from the beginning. Also, the things we noticed first were the nice mix of old and new architecture and the ethnic diversity. Because so many people from so many cultures have made Chicago their home, we found a very diverse cuisine here and very friendly people, used to communicate with strangers and open to talk about their life story and origins. As everyone is easy going, we chose to go out a lot and visit less landmarks . We went to Mike Reed’s Constellation, where we had the chance to hear Patricia Barber performing, who is there most Mondays, as we found out later. Someone has told us about Mike Reed’s other jazz bar- Hungry Brain, who features the same free jazz and bebop, but has cheaper drinks, a cool retro decor and a jukebox full of musical surprises. Elastic Arts is another hip place, with a mixed crowd of young art lovers and aged jazz fans, where you can mingle with the people, enjoy an low-priced beer, find out stories about Chicago and even admire some visual art displayed on the walls. Davenport’s Piano Bar is also a place worth mentioning; here young performers sing old cabaret music and the venue is really colorful and nice. We also loved Kingston Mines, an old blues bar, where you can also serve food (great ribs) and it’s open until 4 am. If you want to enjoy something else than jazz and blues, we had fun at a crazy 80’s party at a club called Berlin and we also had a tour of the multi-room Sound-Bar, but there are numerous other hotspots with electronic music and DJ sets where the youth of Chicago crowds every weekend. Because one of my friends is into stand-up comedy, we went to Second City, where we watched an improvisation show. The Adler Planetarium, which is America's first one, is an option for a quitter night activity. During the day, a river cruise, a stroll along Lake Michigan shore or walks in Lincoln Park can be very restoring. Regarding food, in Chicago you’ll find anything you like, but as a fan of Asian cuisine, I dined a lot in Chinatown, where I also bought some spices and teas. I remember the affordable Chi Café, open 24 hours and Phoenix, where waiters stroll with servers and you can pick what seems the most appealing to you. I also enjoyed a meal in old train car at Silver Palm, Pakistani food at Uru-Swati and tacos at La Chaparrita. All in all, Chicago is a wonderful city for a busy vacation, loaded with opportunities for new experiences that should be on every adventurous traveler’s bucket list.
almost 7 years ago
Chicago's Dog Beaches
On Chicago's Northside almost everyone is a dog lover! This is taken at the Belmont Harbor just 3 miles north of the city. My dog, Bruce, has been chasing geese and boats here for years. Catch him here in action! Chicago offers many other dog beaches along the infamous Lake Shore Drive.
almost 7 years ago
Morning Calm
Cheesy breakfast sandwiches and fresh iced tea in the mornings...
almost 7 years ago
Chicago Sunshine
Such an amazing spring-like day in Chicago. There are so many amazing places to see the skyline in this city, but sometimes you'll come across one out of nowhere -- like this one.
almost 7 years ago
Vintage Store After Brunch
Pleasant surprises after a weekly Sunday brunch
almost 7 years ago
Our Regular Spot
Today's special...
almost 7 years ago
Chicago McMansion & Modern Home Walk
Chicago is a world-class city: groundbreaking architecture, Michelin-rated restaurants, 5-star shopping and The Wiener’s Circle! But, best of all, Chicago is a walking city. Here’s one of the The Windy City’s best treks: a one-hour (at 4 miles per hour, excluding cocktail stops) tour by foot past some of the most interesting homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Lincoln Park Home Walk: bit.ly/16vNGKB
almost 7 years ago
Performance Art
A crew of performance artists dressed in white moved the crowd back and started performing in the projected light in front of the bean.
almost 7 years ago
Frozen Lake Michigan
What I love the most about Chicago is the lake. If you're wandering around the city, just take a five minute walk towards the East and you see Lake Michigan. This picture doesn't do the Lake justice, as it's a lot bigger and vast than it seems.
The image was taken on the North Side by one of the piers. Temperature on that day was -18 degrees Celcius. The lake was completely frozen. Free ice skating anyone?
almost 7 years ago
The View Of Chicago Downtown From The 95th Floor
Have a martini at the signature lounge with some breathtaking views.