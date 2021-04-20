Commune with Nature

Once a year -- preferably in the fall -- I try to visit the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, an upscale suburb approximately 30 minutes north of downtown Chicago (the drive up Sheridan Road, along Lake Michigan is especially scenic).



The space encompasses 385 acres of land, nine islands, 26 gardens, 4 natural areas and an internationally renowned bonsai collection. In addition to horticultural displays, a wide variety of exhibitions, including fine photography and an array of artwork, rotate through. An indoor/outdoor cafe is available.



I love to grab the iPod, listen to my favorite podcasts, and get a couple of hours of good walking in here.



