Wander endlessly in the green spaces at the Chicago Botanic Garden

The extensive gardens and exhibits at the Chicago Botanic Gardens are a bit out of the way for visitors staying downtown in the Windy City, but it's worth the trip.The water garden will make you long for a lake(however small) to plant lily-pads in at home and the waterfall garden will make you feel like you were airlifted out of Illinois to Hawaii. The Japanese Garden and Walled English Gardens are soothing and stunning simultaneously and the Botanic's bonsai collection is impressive, even if the display space (bricked in courtyards) is not. Birds and chipmunks frolic throughout, despite the Botanic's no feeding policy.While I didn't try the museum's restaurant, it did have a lovely terrace overlooking its lake.Parking is pricey--$25 for non-residents, but entry is free. Looking for an unusual souvenir? The museum's gift shop sells a Chicago-themed perfume made from flowers from urban gardens.