Randolph Street Market

1341 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Website
| +1 312-666-1200
Chicago's Largest Urban Antique Market Chicago Illinois United States

A European-style indoor outdoor market featuring more than 150 different vendors selling antiques, vintage finds and original artwork created by Chicago designers.

The Chicago Antique Market is the one of the largest urban markets in the country and while they do charge an admission fee of $8, some of the deals you’ll find there you wouldn’t find anywhere else in the city. If you want to spend an afternoon looking for that perfect cloche hat or just “window shopping” for amusement, head down to the Antique Market. I bet you find something you need!

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

