Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chiawa Camp

Chiawa, Zambia
Website
A Haute-Rustic Lodge on the Lower Zambezi Chiawa Zambia

A Haute-Rustic Lodge on the Lower Zambezi

The original Lower Zambezi luxury lodge, Chiawa Camp greets the eye as a thatched-roof monument of impressive proportions. Beyond the open-walled lounge and greeting area are nine platform tents. They’re comfortable, to say the least—indoor and outdoor showers, mahogany furniture, timbered decks where you can sit and listen to the hippos snorting—but retain a faint element of rusticity. (The sister property, nearby Old Mondoro, is more basic.) I had a wonderful, fresh lunch aboard a pontoon boat, and went angling for the river’s famous tiger fish—sadly, this being their quiet season, the only thing I hooked was a tree branch. Thrilling night drives are conducted here, using red light filters that are thought to be less disturbing to game animals.
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points