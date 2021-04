Chiang Kai‑shek Memorial Hall

The Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall is a monument in Taipei, built in memory of Chiang Kai-Shek, former President of the Republic of China. Chiang Kai-Shek is something of a hero for most living in Taiwan so building such a grand monument for him was fitting. In the upper level of the main hall a changing of the guard ceremony takes place every hour, on the hour, starting at 9:00 a.m. Get here a little early because it is very popular among tourists and locals alike.To get to the memorial by public transit take the green line to the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Station, from there it's a short walk northeast of the station.