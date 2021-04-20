Where are you going?
Chiang Kai‑shek Memorial Hall

No. 21號, Zhongshan South Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
| +886 2 2343 1100
Chiang Kai‑shek Memorial Hall Taiwan

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

The Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall is a monument in Taipei, built in memory of Chiang Kai-Shek, former President of the Republic of China. Chiang Kai-Shek is something of a hero for most living in Taiwan so building such a grand monument for him was fitting. In the upper level of the main hall a changing of the guard ceremony takes place every hour, on the hour, starting at 9:00 a.m. Get here a little early because it is very popular among tourists and locals alike.
To get to the memorial by public transit take the green line to the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Station, from there it’s a short walk northeast of the station.

Colin Roohan traveled to Taiwan courtesy of Taiwan Tourism, Ritz Tours, and Eva Air. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

