Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chez Panisse

1517 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
Website
| +1 510-548-5525
Dine on Alice Waters' Classic Californian Cuisine at Chez Panisse Berkeley California United States

More info

Mon - Thur 11:30am - 2:45pm, 5pm - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 3pm, 5pm - 11pm

Dine on Alice Waters' Classic Californian Cuisine at Chez Panisse

Opened in North Berkeley in 1971 by Alice Waters, Chez Panisse is widely regarded as the restaurant that ignited the Californian—and then international—farm to table movement.

With a focus on sustainability, Waters cooked with fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients, which was a novel (or at least temporarily forgotten) idea in the American food scene.

That same ethos is still alive and thriving today, and you can revel in Chez Panisse’s food in the main restaurant or the upstairs Café at Chez Panisse, which offers an alternative to the set menu downstairs (which ranges from $65 to $100 depending on night of the week). Call for reservations.

Chez Panisse is open Mondays through Thursdays with a first seating from 5:30 to 6 pm and a second seating from 8 pm to 8:45 pm; and Fridays and Saturdays with a first seating from 6 to 6:30 pm and a second seating from 8:30 to 9:15 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points