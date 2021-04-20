Chez Panisse
1517 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
| +1 510-548-5525
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 2:45pm, 5pm - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 3pm, 5pm - 11pm
Dine on Alice Waters' Classic Californian Cuisine at Chez PanisseOpened in North Berkeley in 1971 by Alice Waters, Chez Panisse is widely regarded as the restaurant that ignited the Californian—and then international—farm to table movement.
With a focus on sustainability, Waters cooked with fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients, which was a novel (or at least temporarily forgotten) idea in the American food scene.
That same ethos is still alive and thriving today, and you can revel in Chez Panisse’s food in the main restaurant or the upstairs Café at Chez Panisse, which offers an alternative to the set menu downstairs (which ranges from $65 to $100 depending on night of the week). Call for reservations.
Chez Panisse is open Mondays through Thursdays with a first seating from 5:30 to 6 pm and a second seating from 8 pm to 8:45 pm; and Fridays and Saturdays with a first seating from 6 to 6:30 pm and a second seating from 8:30 to 9:15 pm.