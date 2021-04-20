Chez Léon
Rue des Bouchers 18, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 511 14 15
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11:30pm
Santa MusselsIn Brussels the city goes crazy with decorations including many of the restaurants which have a local artist paint cartoons on their windows. These cartoons are, of course, of a Christmas theme.
The famous Brussels restaurant, Chez Leon, is one of them and their paintings incorporate their most famous food - mussels or, as the locals say, moules.
Personally I have never seen a pretty lady mussel dressed in a Santa suit!
over 6 years ago
Brussels' Mussels Institution - Chez Léon
Yes, it's visited by many tourists - but it's also visited by many locals and considered to be a city institution. When I'm in Brussels I try to make a point of visiting Chez Léon at least once, just to grab huge pot of traditional Belgian moules (either with white wine sauce or green curry), a bottomless bowl of expertly-salted frites, washing it all down with a cheap local beer.
Having been in business for 120 years, these guys know what they're doing when it comes to mussels (I suggest the moules provençal). While it is surrounded by sub-par restaurants that merely survive by scamming tourists into their restaurants by dragging them in off the street, Chez Léon is a diamond in the rough. Fantastic if you're on a budget, it'll more than give you your fill of moules et frites to power you through an afternoon of exploring.
