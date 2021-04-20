Where are you going?
Chez Fifi

2 Rue Maurice Berteaux, 93330 Neuilly-sur-Marne, France
Website
| +33 6 81 52 91 04
Sat, Sun 7:30am - 3pm, 7:30pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 9pm

Chez Fifi: An Indoor-Outdoor Dance Club Near Paris

Chez Fifi: Owner Philippe “Fifi” Pannier makes this slightly scruffy spot thoroughly entertaining. 2 Rue Marx Dormoy, Neuilly-sur-Marne, 33/(0) 1-43-08-20-31.

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

Gayle Keck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

A Little Joint by the Marne

One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Chez Fifi is a little joint right on the Marne River, with basic food and a dance floor that has a tree growing through it.

Gayle Keck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Salads for a Summer Afternoon by the Marne River

One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. This little joint serves basic food, like fried fish and salads.

