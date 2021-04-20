Chez Fifi
2 Rue Maurice Berteaux, 93330 Neuilly-sur-Marne, France
| +33 6 81 52 91 04
Photo by Tara Donne
More info
Sat, Sun 7:30am - 3pm, 7:30pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 9pm
Chez Fifi: An Indoor-Outdoor Dance Club Near ParisChez Fifi: Owner Philippe “Fifi” Pannier makes this slightly scruffy spot thoroughly entertaining. 2 Rue Marx Dormoy, Neuilly-sur-Marne, 33/(0) 1-43-08-20-31.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance Clubs
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Little Joint by the Marne
One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Chez Fifi is a little joint right on the Marne River, with basic food and a dance floor that has a tree growing through it.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Salads for a Summer Afternoon by the Marne River
One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. This little joint serves basic food, like fried fish and salads.