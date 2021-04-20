A Little Joint by the Marne

One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Chez Fifi is a little joint right on the Marne River, with basic food and a dance floor that has a tree growing through it.



