Chez Chantal

95 Rue du Quai, La Malbaie, QC G5A 2Y1, Canada
+1 418-665-7266
Roadside Greasy Spoon in Charlevoix

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

Roadside Greasy Spoon in Charlevoix

If you grew up in Quebec you are one of the few people around the world to fully grasp the importance of a good, quality, greasy roadside diner. And because I've been gallivanting around the world for quite some time now, I'd sort of forgotten about those little slices of cholesterol-heaven.

Until I visited Chez Chantal in Charlevoix. I was staying at a 5 star hotel nearby and yet, the bellboy recommended this little snack bar over the hotel's highly rated restaurants. Color me intrigued! Not only were the menus worlds apart, but also possibly had a few different digits in their pricing.

For a grand total of just 5.75, I got a pop, corn dog and fries, which were all thoroughly enjoyed sitting in the sun and admiring the view on the surrounding mountains and massive river.

Chantal is always happy to serve visitors and show them just what people mean when they say Quebecois are welcoming and genuinely nice. She's the epitome of those words, and will probably convince you to come back for ice cream later in the day. Which I happily indulged.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

