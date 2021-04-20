Chevy Chase Country Club 1000 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Pick Your Path at Chevy Chase Country Club Originally built in 1927, Chevy Chase Country Club can be your go-to spot for a myriad of engagements. As you would guess, there are 18 wonderful holes of golf that await you upon a course that was renovated in 2003. But what's more, this facility can also play host to events ranging from elegant weddings, to large corporate outings, and even an anniversary party if the year of note is upon you. The grounds are grand, the venue is inviting, and the staff is happy to help, as you tee up a simple round of golf or an extravagant event to remember.