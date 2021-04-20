Cheval Blanc Courchevel Rue du Jardin Alpin, 73120 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France

Photo by JC Photos

Cheval Blanc LVMH’s contribution to the Courchevel high life, Cheval Blanc riffs on the Alpine theme with plenty of wood, leather, tweed, faux fur, cuckoo clocks, and even some woolly sheep in the oversize rooms and suites. Many of the guest rooms also feature a private terrace or balcony with stunning views of La Saulire. When not enjoying the vistas, guests have their choice of four luxurious dining options, including Courchevel’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Le 1947, helmed by Paris-based chef Yannick Alléno. For pampering, the beautiful Cheval Blanc Spa focuses on après-ski rituals, while the pool and fitness center has the feeling of a glittering, high-altitude grotto. As you would expect at these prices, service here is stellar. The staff will help with everything from placing your skis and pre-heated boots on the slopes each morning, to arranging a sled-dog excursion through the snow-covered scenery.