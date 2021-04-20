CHeU noodle bar
255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
| +1 267-639-4136
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm
Cheu Noodle BarFor an interesting noodle shop in center city Philadelphia, head over to Cheu.
almost 7 years ago
Where it all begins
Sitting by the bar in CHeU Noodle Bar you can watch the chefs create their noodle masterpieces! Hand made noodles, owners are pretty accessible, and above all really tasty food. Hard to beat.