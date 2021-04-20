Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

CHeU noodle bar

255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Website
| +1 267-639-4136
Cheu Noodle Bar Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
Where it all begins Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
Cheu Noodle Bar Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
Where it all begins Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm

Cheu Noodle Bar

For an interesting noodle shop in center city Philadelphia, head over to Cheu.
By Ted Nghiem

More Recommendations

Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Where it all begins

Sitting by the bar in CHeU Noodle Bar you can watch the chefs create their noodle masterpieces! Hand made noodles, owners are pretty accessible, and above all really tasty food. Hard to beat.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points