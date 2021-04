Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Virginia, USA

Atlantic meets Chesapeake View of the Atlantic Ocean meeting the Chesapeake Bay as seen from the southern point of the Delmarva peninsula. This lookout point is just before the 23-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, a link between the peninsula and Virgina Beach. The bridge-tunnel is known as one of the Engineering Wonders of the World and is a beautiful drive across the water despitethe hefty toll charge.