Cherry Hill Park

312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Website
| +1 703-248-5171
Fall Family Fun

Children of all ages will enjoy fall's offerings at the annual Farm Day in Falls Church. Held at Cherry Hill Park in October, the all-day event features such family-friendly activities as horse-drawn hayrides and blacksmith demonstrations. Corn-shelling and beekeeping lessons allow kids to get hands-on farm experience. They can also paint pumpkins, make a scarecrow, and visit the petting zoo. Parents may be interested in the free tours of the Cherry Hill Historic House and Barn, a beautifully restored 19th-century property that played a role in the Civil War.

Photo by Tom Woodward/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

