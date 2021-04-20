Where are you going?
Cherokee St

St. Louis Missouri United States

Twelve Blocks of Eclectic Shopping

Cherokee Street was a commercial location as far back as 1890. Today, it has contemporary art, public art projects, artists' studios, and a concentration of Latino-owned bakeries, grocers, and shops. Six blocks of the street have loads of antique shops worth visiting.

Check out the phd gallery at 2300 Cherokee Street to see sculpture of Phillip Hitchcock along with works of other local and national artists. APOP Records at 2831 Cherokee Street is an independent record store that carries popular as well as obscure recordings. If you visit either Soulard Market or the Budweiser Brewery, you are in walking distance to twelve blocks of shopping treats.

By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

