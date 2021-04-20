Cherokee Restaurant 201 S Walbaum Rd, Calumet, OK 73014, USA

Stop off for the best egg rolls on the I-40 Who would have thought it. We stopped at the Cherokee Trading Post and Restaurant in the middle of a long, long day on the I-40 for purely aesthetic reasons (we wanted to get our pictures taken by the big historical mural, ok?). And while the rest of the gang headed into the souvenir shop to check out the dreamcatchers and big-ass hunting knives, the hungrier members of our crew headed to the restaurant. We were looking for anything to fuel us up on the next leg of the journey, and my friend insisted that I try southern eggrolls for the first time. We took them away in a styrene box and tried the first one as we hit the sliproad. My friend, who knows her eggrolls, was truly impressed. And me: I was hooked. Warm, gooey, sweet and savoury all at once...