Cheonggyecheon
Cheonggyecheon, Jongno 5(o).6(yuk)ga-dong, Seoul
A Walk to Remember: Cheonggyecheon StreamAn artery of calm running through central Seoul is the Cheonggyecheon stream. This soothing green space proffers a respite from the bustle, with tranquil waterfalls, bridges, and landscaped rock formations adorning the 5.2 miles of wooden walkways lining the stream.
A favorite for families during Seoul’s hot summer months, the Cheonggyecheon stream is often packed with splashing children, designer dogs, and identically clad couples strolling hand in hand.
Be sure to check out Cheonggyecheon at night, when colored lights and lasers lend the water a whole new dimension.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Light Up the Night: Seoul Lantern Festival
The night lights up with colossal birds, supersized flowers, and larger-than-life Buddhas all glowing from within. No, you didn’t fall down the rabbit hole, you've simply stumbled upon the vibrant display of colors and lights that is the Seoul Lantern Festival.
This mesmerizing display occurs each autumn, when hundreds of lanterns are lit and displayed along the Cheonggyecheon Stream in central Seoul. The light reflecting off the water creates a magical setting. Not so magical are the thousands of other people vying for a glimpse. Be prepared for the massive crowds.
Dates can vary due to weather, so check the website before you make plans.
This mesmerizing display occurs each autumn, when hundreds of lanterns are lit and displayed along the Cheonggyecheon Stream in central Seoul. The light reflecting off the water creates a magical setting. Not so magical are the thousands of other people vying for a glimpse. Be prepared for the massive crowds.
Dates can vary due to weather, so check the website before you make plans.