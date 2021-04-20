Light Up the Night: Seoul Lantern Festival

The night lights up with colossal birds, supersized flowers, and larger-than-life Buddhas all glowing from within. No, you didn’t fall down the rabbit hole, you've simply stumbled upon the vibrant display of colors and lights that is the Seoul Lantern Festival.



This mesmerizing display occurs each autumn, when hundreds of lanterns are lit and displayed along the Cheonggyecheon Stream in central Seoul. The light reflecting off the water creates a magical setting. Not so magical are the thousands of other people vying for a glimpse. Be prepared for the massive crowds.



Dates can vary due to weather, so check the website before you make plans.