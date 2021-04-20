Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion
Ground Floor, 14, Leith Street, George Town, 10200 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
| +60 4-262 5857
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 12pm, 2pm - 3pm, 3:30pm - 4:30pm
Cheong Fatt Tze MansionApart from the stunning blue facade, I had no idea what to expect when we paid our entrance fee. But I was thoroughly impressed by our guide. In a 45 minute tour, she introduced us to a bit of a history, a little culture and a lot of education not only about the man (and his family) but also about the country. The Mansion is now operating as a boutique hotel so the tour includes only a small portion of the mansion, but they've done a nice job in curating a small museum to piece together the story of this unusual place.
Note: there are three tours a day (you can only enter when they're offering a guided tour), at 11:00, 2:00 and 3:30 and tickets are RM 16 /person