Chelsea Physic Garden This little patch of horticultural serenity tucked behind Chelsea’s salubrious residential streets is one of London’s little secrets. It is the country’s second-oldest botanical garden (after Oxford’s) and is constantly adding to its abundant collection of medicinal plants, making it fascinating for gardeners and non-gardeners alike. There’s a lovely indoor-outdoor café on-site, and it’s handily close to the new Chelsea outpost of the Ivy, which has dining tables in an old orangery.